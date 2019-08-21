Watch Live: LASD Announces Update in South L.A. Shooting That Killed 2 Childhood Friends
BREAKING: Mother Named Person of Interest in Deaths of Teen Girl, Baby Sister in Ontario

LASD to Announce Update in South L.A. Shooting That Killed 2 Childhood Friends

Posted 8:35 AM, August 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:56AM, August 21, 2019


Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva planned to announce an update Wednesday about a South L.A. shooting that left two local men dead last week.

The attack happened the evening of Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of 68th Street in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The victims—Flores Velazquez, a 23-year-old Ph.D. student at University of California, Irvine, and Alfredo Carrera, a 24-year-old who was about to become a first-time father—grew up on the street where they died, their family said.

The Sheriff’s Department said a witness alerted officials about the shooting, saying the passenger of a vehicle opened fire on the victims. A third person whose identity is not being released survived the incident, the agency said.

The two homicides were among at least seven deadly shootings reported in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood so far this year.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.