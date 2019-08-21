LASD to Announce Update in South L.A. Shooting That Killed 2 Childhood Friends



Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva planned to announce an update Wednesday about a South L.A. shooting that left two local men dead last week.

The attack happened the evening of Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of 68th Street in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The victims—Flores Velazquez, a 23-year-old Ph.D. student at University of California, Irvine, and Alfredo Carrera, a 24-year-old who was about to become a first-time father—grew up on the street where they died, their family said.

The Sheriff’s Department said a witness alerted officials about the shooting, saying the passenger of a vehicle opened fire on the victims. A third person whose identity is not being released survived the incident, the agency said.

The two homicides were among at least seven deadly shootings reported in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood so far this year.