Suppressed Federal Report Shows How Trump Water Plan Would Endanger California Salmon

Posted 7:19 AM, August 21, 2019, by
A young fingerling Chinook salmon leaps out of the water after being released into a holding pen at Pillar Point Harbor on May 16, 2018 in Half Moon Bay. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A young fingerling Chinook salmon leaps out of the water after being released into a holding pen at Pillar Point Harbor on May 16, 2018 in Half Moon Bay. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Federal officials suppressed a lengthy environmental document that details how one of California’s unique salmon runs would be imperiled by Trump administration plans to deliver more water to Central Valley farms.

The July 1 assessment, obtained by The Times, outlines how proposed changes in government water operations would harm several species protected by the Endangered Species Act, including perilously low populations of winter-run salmon, as well as steelhead trout and killer whales, which feed on salmon.

But the 1,123-page document was never released.

Two days after federal scientists submitted their review, called a biological opinion, a regional fisheries official pulled the document and replaced the team that wrote it with a new group tasked with revising it, as The Times reported in July.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.