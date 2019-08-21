Suspect Arrested After Video Shows Him Throwing Boulder at Car During Confrontation in Pomona: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have arrested the man identified as the suspect who hurled a boulder at a car during a caught-on-video confrontation over illegal dumping in Pomona earlier this month, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jacob Makwana, 26, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism and throwing an object at a moving vehicle with intent to cause great bodily injury, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The incident began around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 when a group of people that included Makwana allegedly started dropping items off at an empty lot near Towne Avenue and 60 Freeway.

Pomona resident Amos Young told KTLA he saw what was going on, stopped his car and told them to stop. He then called police to report the incident.

Young began recording from inside his car as an angry man -- identified by police as Makwana -- approached and began hitting the windows, the video shows.

As Young spoke with police, Makwana grabbed a large boulder and threw it at the vehicle, striking the victim's car, according to police.

It was damaged, but Young was uninjured.

Makwana fled in an SUV and got away.

He was arrested Wednesday morning and booked at the Pomona City Jail. Inmate records indicate he's being held on $110,000 bail.