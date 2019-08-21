This Car Won’t Let You Drive Until You Buckle Your Seatbelt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new safety feature that won’t let your teen drive their car until they buckle their seatbelt!

For many of us it’s the first thing we do when we get into the car, but according to statistics teens don’t always buckle their seatbelts.

"We’re right in the middle of what AAA calls the 100 deadliest days it’s an increase of 15% of teen fatalities because they’re not wearing their seatbelt," says Shad Balch with Chevy.

A few years ago, Chevy introduced a feature called Teen Driver, which locks down features and gives parents a report card. Now they’re expanding that functionality with a new feature called Buckle to Drive - if they don’t buckle up, the car won’t go.

"When you get in the vehicle and don’t buckle up the vehicle won’t shift out of park. When you sell as many vehicles as we do when you’re able to add a technology that can reduce crash injury fatality by just a little percent it can make a big difference," mentions Balch.

Balch showed me the feature which is standard on the new 2020 Traverse one of the first cars in their lineup to get it.

The feature also mutes the radio until seat belts are buckled and that includes the passenger, too!

The feature is part of a bigger teen safety suite Chevy introduced in 2015, which allows parents to set a maximum radio volume, speed warnings and more.

