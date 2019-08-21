U.S. Home Sales Rose 2.5% in July, Aided by Low Mortgage Rates

Posted 7:11 AM, August 21, 2019, by
Real estate agents leave a home for sale during a broker open house on April 16, 2019 in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Real estate agents leave a home for sale during a broker open house on April 16, 2019 in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

U.S. home sales increased 2.5% in July, a sign that lower mortgage rates have produced a spurt of home-buying.

The National Association of Realtors says homes sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.42 million units.

Average interest rates on 30-year mortgages have fallen to 3.60%, the lowest in nearly three years. Cheaper borrowing costs have enabled sales to rise 0.6% from a year ago, ending 16 consecutive months of annual sales declines.

Still, sales could be limited by a shortage of listings and home prices that are rising faster than incomes. The number of properties on the market has fallen 1.6% during the past 12 months to 1.89 million units, giving buyers fewer options.

The median sales price climbed 4.3% from a year ago to $280,800.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.