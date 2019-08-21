× Woman Sexually Assaulted at Apple Valley House Party Attended by 700 People: Officials

A woman was sexually assaulted at a house party in Apple Valley attended by 700 people, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a hospital for a sexual assault report about 11 p.m. Aug. 11.

The victim said she had been raped while attending a party at a house in the 19800 block of Tomahawk Road, officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home on Aug. 16.

Investigators learned that residents of the house have been hosting large parties where prostitution, underage drumming and illicit drug use have occurred, officials said.

Residents in the neighborhood have complained about loud parties and numerous vehicles in the area.

Authorities, however, have not identified a “suspect or suspects” in the incident and are asking for the public’s help in making an arrest.

Anyone who might have attended the party or witnessed the sexual assault is encouraged to call investigators at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760 956-5001.