Woman With ‘Significant Criminal History’ Arrested in West Adams Arson Fire: LAFD

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire in West Adams in April that forced three residents to jump out a window of the burning building to safety, fire officials said this week.

Tameca Walker was taken into custody without incident after a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department statement.

Walker is suspected of setting a duplex ablaze in the 2900 block of South Rimpau Boulevard on the morning of April 21.

Around 6 a.m., she allegedly dumped gasoline outside the structure. Walker then broke a window with a crowbar before lighting a match and igniting the gasoline, according to LAFD.

Three people were home at the time, and they all scrambled upstairs after the blaze ripped through the first floor of the home. The residents then jumped out of a second-story window to escape.

The jump resulted in one of the victims breaking her back, fire officials said.

Walker, who has a “significant criminal history,” was found with a loaded firearm at the time of her arrest, according to LAFD.

She faces felony charges of arson causing great bodily injury and arson causing an inhabited structure or property to burn. The suspect could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

Walker’s bail was set at $250,000, according to the Fire Department.