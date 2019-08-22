2 Injured When Out-of-Control Vehicle Slams Into Restaurant in Covina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were injured when an SUV sped out of control into a restaurant in Covina Wednesday night.

The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West San Bernardino Road and was captured on surveillance video.

The video shows a Kia SUV losing traveling along San Bernardino Road when it loses control and the crashes into a brick wall at full speed.

The SUV was left halfway inside the Mar Y Tierra Restaurant, which was apparently closed at the time.

The front of the restaurant had to be boarded up Thursday morning after the brick wall was left in pieces.

Video from the scene showed two patients being treated after the crash. At least one of them was taken to a local hospital.

The injuries suffered and the crash and the conditions of the patients were unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.