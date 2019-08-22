Apparent Prank Call Regarding Armed Person on Camps Prompts Lockdown of 2 San Dimas Schools: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A prank phone call regarding an armed person on campus prompted the lockdown of two school in San Dimas, leading to a chaotic scene outside as parents who received text messages from their frightened children anxiously waited outside while deputies searched the campuses.

The incident began when the San Dimas Sheriff's Station received a call regarding a person with a gun at San Dimas High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The agency earlier indicated to KTLA that the sighting was at Lone Hill Middle School.

Both schools were placed on lockdown as deputies searched the campus to verify the validity of the call, sheriff's officials said.

After a sweep of the school, deputies determined there was no threat to either campus.

"The investigation continues, but we have a clear indications this was a prank call," the San Dimas Sheriff's Station tweeted.

The Bonita Unified School District took to Twitter earlier to calm fears of a possible armed person on campus, saying that all students and staff were safe, and that every precaution had been taken to protect them.

The district reported they had been told by the Sheriff's Department that call had likely been a hoax.

This morning, SDHS & LHMS were placed on lockdown. All students and staff are safe. We are coordinating with the San Dimas Sheriffs. At this time, they are indicating it was a prank call but are taking all necessary precautions for the safety of our students and staff. — Bonita USD (@BonitaUSD) August 22, 2019

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies could be seen going from classroom to classroom on the high school campus, some of them with guns drawn, video from the scene showed.

Meanwhile, many concerned parents could be seen waiting outside the school as deputies searched the campus. Some said they showed up after receiving a text message from their children.

“Very stressful, he texted us to let us know he was scared and they had them on lockdown, they had tables up against the door, and that he was freaking out,” one mother told KTLA through tears.

The uncle of another student said his niece first reported the school had been locked down because of a possible student with weapons in his backpack.

"Now we're hearing that there's two possible guys who do not come to this school that they're hanging around in the basketball court with weapons also. So we don't know what's going on," the man told KTLA as he awaited word from authorities.

Soon after, parents and guardians were allowed to pick up their children from school.

More information about the incident was expected around 3 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Station.

There is no indication of the veracity of this claim, nor are there any injuries reported at this time. We ask that all parents or concerned family remain away from the campus to allow deputies Time to complete the safety sweep. — LASD San Dimas Stn. (@SDMLASD) August 22, 2019

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.