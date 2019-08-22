× Arrest Made in on-Campus Killing of Retired Cal State Fullerton Administrator

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator who was found fatally stabbed in his car on campus this week, police said Thursday.

Authorities were releasing few details about the arrest in the killing of 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan, and the suspect has not been named. The Fullerton Police Department planned to provide more information at a 1 p.m. news briefing.

On Wednesday, investigators released surveillance video and a sketch showing the unidentified man believed to have killed Chan, a father who lived in Hacienda Heights. Chan had retired from his position as the university’s director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education in 2017, but returned earlier this year as a special consultant, the school said.

He was killed on the first day of the academic year Monday, around 8:20 a.m. in the parking lot south of the College Park building. Classes aren’t set to begin until Saturday, but staff and administrators were on campus preparing for the new year.

Detectives haven’t determined a motive, but they don’t believe it was a random attack.

Surveillance video shows the suspect dressed in all black running from the scene and fleeing in a sedan that detectives believe to be a newer model BMW X6.

The homicide weapon has not been found, but police did recover a backpack under Chan’s car that they say contained an incendiary device and items that could be used to stab and kidnap someone.

Authorities said staffers and students can expect to see law enforcement presence on campus over the following week.

Check back for updates on this developing story.