4 Wounded in Downtown L.A. Shooting; Female Shooter Still at Large: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooter is at large after four people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The shooting was reported near skid row in the area of 5th and San Julian streets at about 12:14 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes .

Cervantes described the shooter as being female.

All the victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison. Two of them were described as being female.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed police cars stopped next to a tent outside San Julian Park in downtown L.A. Paramedics were seen transporting a person onto an ambulance and treating another person who was sitting on a bench inside the park. Large sections of the streets were blocked off with police tape, video showed.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.