California Advances Measure to Allow Some 17-Year-Olds to Vote

August 22, 2019
Voters cast their ballots at a Masonic Lodge in Los Angeles on June 5, 2018. (Credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)

California may join many other states in allowing 17-year-olds to vote in primary and special elections, if they will turn 18 before the following general election.

The Assembly approved the proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday.

If two-thirds of senators agree, the measure would to go to voters for their consideration in California’s March primary election.

It would not affect next year’s elections.

The measure passed, 57-13, over objections from Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher that it’s a ploy to lure more Democratic-leaning voters.

Democratic Assemblyman Kevin Mullin says it’s already been adopted in many states that lean Republican. He says the goal is to encourage a habit of life-long voting.

Other states include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.

