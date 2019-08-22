Charming ‘Yours Truly’ Serves Up High-End Brunch in Venice

This summer, Abbot Kinney’s newest culinary resident—Yours Truly—launched new weekend brunch service at the sunny five-month-old neighborhood eatery. Locals and visitors to the Westside can expect a bright, flavorful, and seasonally-charged daytime menu of Modern California cuisine’ from lauded Executive Chef/Partner Vartan Abgaryan including a savory Dutch Baby, Nashville Hot Shrimp with cheesy grits, colorful Morning Bowl, and a Smoked Salmon with scallion pancake. Along with partners Dave Reiss and Paul Pruitt, the dynamic trio have successfully kicked off their new endeavor on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, considered by many to be “America’s coolest block.” “Brunch is such a big Angeleno pastime and the restaurant’s lofty ceilings and natural lighting lend themselves to a bright and airy space for friends and family looking to savor a jovial weekend meal,” says Pruitt.

Visit Yours Truly at 1616 Abbot Kinney in Venice

This segment aired August 22, 2019