Chatsworth Man Charged With Intentionally Running Over and Killing 2 Peacocks Appears in Court

A 61-year-old Chatsworth man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing two peacocks by intentionally running them over, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Floyd Michael Belton is accused of running over a female and a male peacock on July 25 with his Ford F-150 truck, according to prosecutors. Authorities have said he struck the peacocks in the Chatsworth Lake Manor area shortly before 9 p.m. that night.

He faces two animal cruelty charges with a special allegation of using a vehicle as a deadly and dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors said he faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in county jail if convicted.

Belton appeared in court Thursday but his arraignment was continued to Sept. 18, prosecutors said.

It’s not clear what his potential motive was, and authorities have not released other details about the case.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate.