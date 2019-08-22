× Claremont Business Owner Arrested for Allegedly Leaving Child Alone While She ‘Ran Some Errands’

A business owner in Claremont was arrested Wednesday after allegedly locking a 7-year-old girl in the lobby of her business while she ran errands.

Officers were called to MagiKid Robotics Lab located in the 500 block of East Baseline Road at about 4:30 p.m. regarding a possible child abuse investigation, the Claremont Police Department stated in a news release.

A woman at the location told officers she had gone there to pick up the young girl but found her alone, locked in the lobby of the business.

The business owner arrived about 30 minutes later and said the child was left in the lobby because she was being fussy and did not want to accompany her while she, “ran some errands,” the news release stated.

The girl’s parents were told about the incident and the business owner, identified as 46-year-old Yanhua Zhang, was placed under arrest for child endangerment.

Zhang was later released after posting bail. Her arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 12.

The girl was not injured and did not require any medical assistance.

Anyone with further information about the incident was asked to contact the Police Department at 909-399-5411.