Employee Accused of Threatening Mass Shooting at Long Beach Hotel Is Charged

A man described as a disgruntled employee who was arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot up a Long Beach hotel has been charged with four felonies, officials announced Thursday.

Rodolfo Montoya, who worked as a cook at the Marriott Hotel near the Long Beach airport, has been charged with two counts of making criminal threats and one count each of dissuading a witness by force or threat and possession of an assault weapon, a Colt AR-15 rifle, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office

Montoya, 37, allegedly threatened a coworker and said he was going to commit a shooting at the hotel located in the 4700 block of Airport Plaza.

Long Beach police found a number of weapons along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines at Montoya’s Huntington Beach home. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the defendant was upset over some recent workplace activity dealing with human resources.

Montoya allegedly detailed a plot where he would shoot fellow employees and guests coming into the hotel, police said. He also described the tools he would use to carry out the plan.

His efforts were derailed, however, when his coworker reported the threats to police.

He is set to be arraigned Thursday and bail has been requested at $500,000. He faces a maximum sentence of more than five years in prison if convicted as charged.

