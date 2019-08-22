Giraffes May Soon Be Protected By International Endangered Species Treaty

Posted 8:36 AM, August 22, 2019, by
A baby giraffe is seen in the Netherlands on Aug. 21, 2019. (Credit: Koen Van Weel/AFP/Getty Images)

A baby giraffe is seen in the Netherlands on Aug. 21, 2019. (Credit: Koen Van Weel/AFP/Getty Images)

An international conference on endangered species has agreed to protect giraffes for the first time, drawing praise from conservationists and scowls from some sub-Saharan African nations.

Thursday’s vote by a key committee at the World Wildlife Conference known as CITES paves the way for likely approval by its plenary next week.

The measure would regulate the trade in giraffe parts, including hides, bone carvings and meat, while stopping short of a full ban. It passed 106-21 with seven abstentions.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, hailed the move, noting that giraffes are a vulnerable species facing habitat loss and population decline.

CITES says the population of wild giraffes is much smaller than that of wild African elephants.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.