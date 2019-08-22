House Fire Leaves 2 Exposition Park Residents in Grave Condition, 1 Firefighter Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were in grave condition and several others were displaced after flames engulfed an Exposition Park home early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Leighton Avenue.

Heavy fire was showing from the front of the home when firefighters arrived, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Cody Weireter said.

Crews heard reports that people may be trapped inside and aggressively attacked the fire in order to enter the home.

Two patients were pulled out of the house in grave condition, a news alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department stated.

Both were given CPR on the grass in front of the home and then transported to local hospitals, Weireter said.

One firefighter who ran to the rear of the home and assisted with a rescue suffered minor smoke inhalation injures and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

More than 50 firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in just over 30 minutes, according to the news alert.

At least 10 patients, ranging from infant to adult, were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross was sent to the scene to help with the families in need, Weireter said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It was unclear if the home had working fire alarms.