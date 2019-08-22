× LAPD Seeks Public’s Help Solving Fatal Shooting of Man in Highland Park

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a plea for the public’s help Thursday in solving the fatal shooting of a man in Highland Park.

Edgar Franquez, 36, was approached by the shooter in his backyard before being shot to death, according to LAPD’s preliminary investigation. Officers were called to scene in the 5000 block of Fayette Street around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

They found Franquez suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso, according to LAPD. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police said no description of a suspect or vehicle is available. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Watterson and Mangrum at 323-561-3321 email them at 38415@lapd.online.

Calls during non-business hours or on weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://www.lapdonline.org.