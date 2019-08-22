Man Accused of Setting Fire to Brush in San Bernardino, Investigated in Connection With Previous Fires

Investigators arrested a transient Thursday on suspicion of lighting a brush fire in San Bernardino, and were also looking into the suspect’s possible connection to other recent wildfires, authorities said.

Jason Alphonse Morrissett was booked on suspicion of arson on forest or grassland, according to San Bernardino County Fire Department officials and county booking records.

Fire investigators had been conducting a surveillance operation as a result of “a number of recent suspicious fires in the area,” the fire department said in a written statement. The operation paid off just after 7:30 p.m.

“An adult male was observed by investigators to be collecting debris and ultimately using it to ignite a section of dry vegetation near West Rialto Avenue and South G Street,” according to the statement. Arson investigators took the suspect, later identified as Morrissett, into custody without a struggle.

Morrissett’s possible involvement in any of the other recent fires remained under investigation, officials said.

His bail was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled on Monday, booking records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at 909-386-8400. Anyone who sees suspicious fire activity is urged to call 911 immediately.