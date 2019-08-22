× Motorcyclist Trying to Pass Car Dies in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash in Camarillo: Officials

A motorcyclist was killed after he used the opposing lane of traffic in attempt to pass another driver and slammed head-on into a big rig in Camarillo, officials said Thursday.

The driver he was trying to get around was left seriously injured after the fiery three-vehicle collision about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on Pleasant Valley Road just south of the Camarillo Premium Outlets, Ventura County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The semitruck hauling cardboard pallets was headed west when a Honda motorcycle, traveling east, crossed into the westbound lanes to pass a Volkswagen sedan in front of it between Southfield and Las Posas roads.

The head-on crash caused the truck to spin out of control and collide with the Volkswagen. The force of that second impact resulted in both vehicles leaving the road and coming to rest in an agricultural field, investigators said.

The big rig overturned on as it entered the field and the cardboard it was carrying caught fire. The flames spread to the sedan, where the female driver was trapped inside.

Images and video released by fire officials show the red Volkswagen’s front end and windshield completely caved in.

#ValleyTC Update: @VCFD crews are near completion with this incident. The cardboard has been extinguished and is being loaded into a dumpster by our heavy equipment operators. @camarillovcso remains on scene completing their investigation. pic.twitter.com/AEJuqjIwCk — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 21, 2019

Officials say bystanders who saw the crash were able to keep the flames from consuming the Volkswagen by spraying them with a garden hose until first responders arrived.

The car’s driver, a 28-year-old Oxnard woman, was extricated and hospitalized with serious injuries.

The truck’s 68-year-old driver was able to escape without injury, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the deceased only as a 58-year-old Oxnard man.

The cardboard burned for several hours before crews were able to extinguish the flames, deputies said.

The collision remains under investigation. Any witnesses can contact Deputy Shawn Holzberger at 805-388-5146.

#ValleyTC Update: Total of 3 pts. 1 pt fatally injured. 1 enroute to hospital with moderate injuries. 1 pt not transported. The semi had a heavy fire load of cardboard. @VCFD crews are using Crash 50 to penetrate the materials. @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/dZ5YgQbxvX — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 21, 2019