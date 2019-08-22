× Mountain Lion Bites 8-Year-Old Boy’s Head Outside Rural Colorado Home

A mountain lion attacked and injured an 8-year-old boy outside his rural Colorado home, prompting state wildlife officials to set traps and use search dogs in an effort to find the lion.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay says the boy was bitten on the head at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a rural subdivision near the small town of Bailey, southwest of Denver.

The boy was hospitalized. His identity and the severity of his injuries were not made public.

It’s the third attack by a mountain lion on a person in Colorado so far this year.

A mountain lion last week attacked a hunter who fought it off with a pocket knife.

And in February, a mountain lion attacked a runner who choked and bludgeoned it to death.

Morning update on the mountain lion attack last night in Bailey:

– Occurred around 7:30 pm when the boy was playing outside his home.

– Search for the mountain lion is ongoing; a dog team was brought in to aid in that search. A trap was set.

– Boy remained hospitalized overnight. pic.twitter.com/YnIl22WLpT — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 22, 2019

We can confirm this is a mountain lion attack on a young boy. Wildlife officers are searching the scene. A dog team has been called in to help search the area for the mountain lion & because of that Bailey residents are asked to please keep their pets indoors. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 22, 2019