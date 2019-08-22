Ontario Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Killing 2 Daughters

An Ontario woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her 4-month-old and 14-year-old daughters, police said Thursday.

Linda Nguyen, 47, remained hospitalized Thursday but was expected to be booked into West Valley Detention Center once she’s medically cleared, according to police.

The teenager and infant were discovered dead by their father at their home in 500 block of East Tam O’Shanter Street on Tuesday. He also found his wife unresponsive and called police to the scene about 4 p.m., authorities said.

Nguyen appeared to have suffered “slight injuries” when officers arrived and the children’s father was questioned but never placed under arrest, Ontario Police Sgt. Bill Russell said earlier this week.

But the following day, police said a pair of suicide notes were found inside the family’s home — revealing the mother’s plans to kill her two young daughters and then herself.

“Right now, what we can tell you is that the children were intentionally killed. It appears as though the mother is the one responsible for that act,” Russell said Wednesday morning.

Still, Nguyen was not arrested by that morning as she had not yet spoken with police.

“Her ability to talk or comprehend is still undetermined,” Russell said at the time.

