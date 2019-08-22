× Person Shot by Garden Grove Police in Westminster

Garden Grove police shot a person in Garden Grove on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting took place about 3:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of Bolsa Avenue, Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Carl Whitney told KTLA. It occurred as Garden Grove police detectives were conducting an investigation in the neighboring city.

A person, initially described only as male, was struck by gunfire, officials said. An officials update on the person’s condition was not available.

No officers were hurt, Whitney said.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.