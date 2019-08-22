BREAKING: Ontario Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Killing 2 Daughters

Person Shot by Garden Grove Police in Westminster

Posted 5:36 PM, August 22, 2019, by
Authorities investigate the scene of a police shooting in Westminster on Aug. 22, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Garden Grove police shot a person in Garden Grove on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting took place about 3:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of Bolsa Avenue, Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Carl Whitney told KTLA. It occurred as Garden Grove police detectives were conducting an investigation in the neighboring city.

A person, initially described only as male, was struck by gunfire, officials said. An officials update on the person’s condition was not available.

No officers were hurt, Whitney said.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.