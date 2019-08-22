Redding Officers Forced to Throw Out Dozens of Doughnuts Found in Stolen Bakery Truck

Homer Simpson would have been horrified at a discovery made by Redding police in the pre-dawn hours Thursday.

It was still dark when officers came upon a delivery van that had been stolen from a bakery and was parked in a lot near a train station. They readied their flashlights and swung open the vehicle’s back doors when the situation took a bittersweet turn. Inside were mounds of glorious confections, but most had been strewn on the floor.

Dozens of doughnuts — some covered in sticky glaze and others dipped in chocolate — had slid off their trays alongside their fallen carbohydrate brothers: croissants, pan dulce, conchas and muffins.

The officers were pretty broken up about it.

