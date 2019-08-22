Rich on Tech: iPhone 11 Rumors and Note 10 Review

Apparent Prank Call Regarding Armed Person on Camps Prompts Lockdown of 2 San Dimas Schools: LASD

A rundown of expected new features on the iPhone 11; a review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10; Apple Card launches to everyone; Gmail adds autocorrect and grammar suggestions; Disney+ might not launch on Amazon Fire TV; Roku adds a Kids & Family section. Listeners ask about the best online sites to help write and publish a book, how to find a lost Apple Watch, satellite internet service and using a VPN for overseas travel.

Mentioned:

Spotify triples free trial to 3 months free

Bloomberg details new iPhone 11 features

Apple Card launches today for everyone

Disney+ Not Launching on Amazon Fire TV?

