San Diego County Mother Among 2 People Shot, Killed in Tijuana; 3 Firefighters Arrested

A Chula Vista mother has died days after she and her friend were shot in Tijuana, Mexico, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported Wednesday.

The double fatal shooting occurred last Friday at a party on Cañón Union street near the corner of Prolongación Calle Segunda, the station reported.

Tijuana police arrested three city firefighters in connection with the homicides of Roxana Díaz, 32, and her friend, Carlos Morales Trujillo, 39, according to KSWB.

Morales died at the scene. Diaz was initially taken to a hospital in Tijuana but was later transported north of the border to the UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, according to her uncle, Francisco Corral.

She was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Diaz worked as a shift leader at the KFC located on Third Avenue in Chula Vista, according to Corral. She had a 16-year-old son named Adrian.

Employees at the restaurant said Diaz had worked there for eight years.

"She was a cheerful, dedicated and hard working mother," Corral said.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.