Search Continues for Gunman Who Injured Deputy at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station From Nearby Building

Authorities on Thursday are continuing their search for the gunman who opened fire from an apartment building that houses mentally people, injuring an L.A. County sheriff's deputy at the nearby Lancaster sheriff station.

Deputy Angel Reinosa, 21, was hit by the gunfire around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as he headed to his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the station, located at 501 Lancaster Blvd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

Reinosa, a rookie, is recovering from the "very minor" wound in stable condition, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities have been unable to locate the shooter despite an intense manhunt that included SWAT teams and lasted into the overnight hours. Containment was broken down around 4 a.m. without anyone being arrested or detained in connection with the shooting, the department tweeted.

Investigators believe the shooter opened fire from an apartment building adjacent to a Mental Health America facility that provides counseling for people with mental health issues, according to Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris.

"It’s a four-story apartment building that is government-subsidized for mentally ill people,” the mayor said.

The complex sits about a block north of the sheriff's station.

SWAT teams combed the building unit-by-unit while the perimeter was set up in the area; some residents were told to evacuate, while others were given a shelter-in-place order.

A nearby grammar school that in the shooter's range was also evacuated, while some 50 L.A. County fire personnel were placed on standby in case more shots were fired, according to officials.

Authorities have not identified a suspect in the case, nor have they released a description of the gunman.

The shooting appears to have been a random act, according to Parris.

"It was not targeted on this specific deputy," he said. "It was, 'any deputy would do.'"

Reinosa has been with the department about a year and has been training at the station since May.

“As the mayor of Lancaster, I cannot begin to tell the people of Lancaster how sorry I am that we now live in a city that had this occur in it,” Parris said. “How is it possible one of our newest deputies gunned down while he was getting into his car? It shakes the core of everything we have.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.