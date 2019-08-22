State Sen. Pan Says Facebook Should Remove Video of Anti-Vaccine Activist Shoving Him

A California state senator is criticizing Facebook for refusing to remove a video of an anti-vaccine protester shoving him in the back.

Democratic Sen. Richard Pan said in a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday that Facebook is "deliberately giving a platform to violence." He says he worries the video will incite others to violent acts.

Representatives for Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pan has authored several bills that seek to limit exemptions for child vaccinations that have prompted protests.

On Wednesday, 54-year-old Kenneth Austin Bennet filmed his confrontation with Pan on the sidewalk near the state Capitol. The video shows Bennett shoving Pan in the back.

The Sacramento Police Department cited Bennet for misdemeanor assault and released him.

