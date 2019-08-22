SuperLotto Plus Jackpot Ticket Worth $72 Million Sold at Ralphs in Mid-Wilshire Area

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lottery officials on Thursday are seeking the lucky player who purchased a jackpot-winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $72 million at a Ralphs supermarket in the Mid-Wilshire area.

The numbers in Wednesday’s night drawing were 34, 28, 25, 19, 39 and Mega No. 9.

A ticket matching all six numbers was sold at the Ralph’s located at 5601 Wilshire Boulevard, according to the California Lottery.

It’s the first time since January that someone has won the game’s jackpot.

The person who purchased the ticket has not yet stepped forward, but has 180 days to claim the grand prize.

Officials are advising the lucky individual to sign the back of the ticket in ink, keep it in a safe place and read the Lottery Winner’s Handbook.

The supermarket where the ticket was sold, meanwhile, will receive a retailer bonus of $360,000.

