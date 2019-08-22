× Taix French Restaurant in Echo Park, an L.A. Institution, Sold to Luxury Apartment Builder

Taix French Restaurant, a Los Angeles institution for nearly a century, has been sold to a real estate developer that plans to turn its Sunset Boulevard site into a housing and retail complex that will include a new version of the Echo Park stalwart.

A smaller version of the restaurant, including the bar and lounge popular with Dodgers fans, will survive the makeover. The project will add about 170 luxury apartments in a six-story complex planned by the new owner of the property, developer Holland Partner Group.

Since the 1960s, Taix (pronounced Tex) has been a neighborhood favorite for weddings, funerals and family get-togethers as well as a popular watering hole before and after games at nearby Dodger Stadium. Generations of diners have come to Taix to order country French dishes such as onion soup, mussels, beef bourguignon, steak frites and trout almondine.

But even though Echo Park has been in an economic renaissance for more than a decade, the restaurant business has been getting harder for the Taix family, owner Michael Taix said.

