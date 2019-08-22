The Masters of Musical Whistling Competition Friday & Saturday at the Pasadena Convention Center

Event Producer and 2 time whistling world champion Carole Anne Kaufman and competitor Alessandro Maruiello joined us live to tell us all about the third biennial Masters of Musical Whistling International Festival and Competition that’s taking place on August 23 & 24 at the Pasadena Convention Center. Over 60 musical whistlers from 9 countries will meet and compete with popular and classical compositions to vie for the title of World Champion. Once again, The Masters of Musical Whistling World Championships is happening Aug 23 and 24 at the Pasadena Convention Center. For more info including tickets, you can visit their website.
