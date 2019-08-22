You Need to Calm Down With Justin Mikita

On the 100th episode of the podcast, Jason and Bobby chat with producer, lawyer, and activist Justin Mikita. Justin shares the story behind winning a Tony Award for his Broadway production of Oklahoma! He also talks about obtaining his law degree despite not wanting to pursue a career as a lawyer.

Justin also opens up about a number of other topics including beating cancer, starting a nonprofit advocacy foundation, and how he and his husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson were featured in a Taylor Swift music video.

