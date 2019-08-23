10 Arrested in Armed Home-Invasion Robbery in Which Moreno Valley Family Was Tied up, Beaten

Eight men and two women accused of conspiring to tie up and beat a Moreno Valley family during an armed home-invasion robbery earlier this year have been arrested, deputies said Friday.

The 10 with alleged gang ties were taken into custody early Thursday morning as multiple SWAT teams descended on several locations across Southern California following a three-month investigation into the May 22 incident, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A group of robbers suited up in tactical gear and ballistic vests had been lying in wait near the home on the 14000 block of Alba Way while their associates conducted surveillance on the residence, investigators said.

A mother who lives there came home from her morning plans to be met by four individuals armed with an assault rifle and three handguns, officials said.

The woman was forced to unlock and open her front door, allowing the robbers to storm the home with her husband and children inside, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives say the family was attacked and beaten while their hands were bound behind their backs. By the time authorities arrived, the assailants had fled the home.

The victims were treated for minor injuries, deputies said.

Investigators describe the process of identifying the suspects as “complex and lengthy.” They say they were able to use surveillance cameras stationed across the city of Moreno Valley, among other tools.

Officials subsequently obtained $1 million arrest warrants for the 10 suspects.

About 5 a.m. Thursday, three SWAT crews and other law enforcement teams executed the warrants simultaneously at 11 locations across Los Angeles and Riverside counties, stretching as far east as Anza.

Evidence seized upon searches of the residences involved included ballistic vests, an assault rifle, five handguns, three pounds of methamphetamine, enough cocaine and heroin to sell, 100 pounds of processed pot and 1,000 marijuana plants, deputies said.

Detectives say they also found some property and documents from the home invasion victims.

Officials identified the following people arrested on suspicion of kidnapping to commit robbery, conspiracy and weapons and drug offenses:

• Rolando Aguilar, 40, of Compton

• Brandy Aleman, 29, of Grand Terrace

• Thomas Barragan, 47, of Rialto

• Kevin Curiel, 30, of La Puente

• Jose Delgado, 35, of West Covina

• Daniel Lopez, 43, who resides at multiple locations

• Jose Juan Marrero Colon, 37, of Grand Terrace

• Diego Martinez, 21, of La Puente

• Sean Serrano, 30, of Upland

• Elvira Vargas, 27, of West Covina