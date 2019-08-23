× 2 Women Sentenced to Life Without Parole in Killing of North Hollywood Liquor Store Clerk

Two Los Angeles women were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2016 shooting death of a 61-year-old store clerk in North Hollywood, prosecutors said Friday.

Rosa Manuela Barrientos, 26, and Maria Michelle Inzunza, 28, were trying to rob A&D Liquor Mart at the corner of Sherman Way and Bellaire Avenue the night of Sept. 24 when Barrientos opened fire, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Mohammed Kalam was struck in the head and died at the scene, the DA’s office said.

Witnesses told police the pair demanded something before gunfire rang out, but the women fled the scene without any cash or merchandise.

The killing was caught on the shop’s surveillance camera.

Barrientos and Inzunza were arrested in Hollywood after a four-day manhunt.

Both were found guilty last August of one count of murder with the special circumstance allegation that it was committed during a robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery.