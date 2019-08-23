5 Men Sought in Home-Invasion Robbery Targeting Thousand Oaks Senior Citizens

La Cam Road in Thousand Oaks, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Five robbers forced their way into a Thousand Oaks home on Thursday and robbed a man and woman in their 70s, authorities said.

The home-invasion robbery unfolded about 12:30 a.m. at a home along La Cam Road, south of Lynn Road, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Dan Hawes. The victims were both described as 74 years old.

They were asleep in their bedroom when they were awakened by a loud noise coming from another room, officials said.

“The male victim went to investigate the noise and discovered his front glass door had been shattered, and he was confronted by five masked intruders dressed in dark clothing,” Hawes said in a written statement.

“The suspects demanded money from the victim, but the victim did not have any money to provide. The suspects stole several thousand dollars in jewelry from the residence,” the sergeant said.

At least one of the intruders was armed with a handgun, he said.

A detailed description of the robbers was not available. No getaway car was seen.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Thousand Oaks police Detective Jason Karol at 805-494-8224.

