Accused Killer of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

A man charged with killing a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy and wounding another has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Slain Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 20, is seen in an image released by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department on Sept. 17, 2018.

The Sacramento Bee says Anton Moore was in court Friday in a wheelchair because he’s still recovering from wounds from a September 2018 shootout that began with an argument at a Pep Boys auto parts store in Rancho Cordova, a Sacramento suburb.

A judge also ruled that Moore should face trial on the charges after a preliminary hearing during which video was played of Moore pulling a gun and shooting Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

Deputy Julie Robertson was wounded.

Prosecutors have said they’ll seek the death penalty despite a moratorium on capital punishment announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom this year.

