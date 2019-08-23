× Body Discovered by Firefighters Responding to Brush Fire in Upland Area

An investigation is underway after firefighters discovered a body while responding to a brush fire in the Upland area early Friday morning.

Cal Fire San Bernardino crews were sent to a fire near the intersection of Mountain and Euclid avenues in the San Antonio Heights area, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

As they were battling the blaze, crew members located a deceased person at the scene, tweet stated.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Video showed authorities standing behind crime scene tape at about 3:30 a.m. conducting a homicide investigation.

A hard closure was put in place for the area around Mountain and Euclid avenues.

No further information was immediately available.