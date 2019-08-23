× Co-Worker Charged in Campus Killing of Retired Cal State Fullerton Administrator

A Huntington Beach man has been charged with murder in the stabbing of his co-worker on a California State University, Fullerton’s campus.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office on Friday charged 51-year-old Chuyen Vo of Huntington Beach with one count of murder with enhancements for use of a knife and lying in wait.

Authorities say Vo stabbed 57-year-old Steven Chan in a parking lot on Monday at the campus. Chan retired from an administrative job at the college in 2017 but returned this year to work as a consultant.

Police have declined to discuss the relationship between the co-workers or a motive for the killing.

A district attorney’s spokeswoman says Vo’s arraignment has been postponed to Oct. 4. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.