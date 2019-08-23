Costumed Fans Flock to Anaheim Convention Center for Disney Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Costume clad Disney fans poured into the Anaheim Convention Center Friday for the first day of the D23 Expo, an event hosted by the official fan club for The Walt Disney Company.

The three-day expo features sneak peeks at upcoming films, celebrity performances and Disney-themed experiences.

One-day general admission tickets are sold for $89 for adults and $69 for children, according to the event's website.

Erin Myers reports from Anaheim for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 23, 2019.

We’re kicking off the 2019 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony with a surprise performance from Disney Legend honoree @xtina! pic.twitter.com/VIBtwujltU — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 23, 2019