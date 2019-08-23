Costumed Fans Flock to Anaheim Convention Center for Disney Expo

Costume clad Disney fans poured into the Anaheim Convention Center Friday for the first day of the D23 Expo, an event hosted by the official fan club for The Walt Disney Company.
The three-day expo features sneak peeks at upcoming films, celebrity performances and Disney-themed experiences.
One-day general admission tickets are sold for $89 for adults and $69 for children, according to the event's website.
Erin Myers reports from Anaheim for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 23, 2019.
