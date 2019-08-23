Doctors Remove Venomous Brown Recluse Spider From Missouri Woman’s Ear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doctors in Missouri recently pulled a venomous brown recluse spider out of a woman's ear after she complained of discomfort, according to KTLA sister station WDAF in Kansas City.

Torres told the station she first noticed some discomfort in her ear Tuesday morning.

"I woke up Tuesday hearing a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear. It was like when you went swimming and you have all of that water in your ear," said Torres, who despises arachnids.

At first, she just thought it was the effects of an allergy shot. Then she went to get her ears checked out.

"The medical assistant came to check me out, and she's the one who noticed [the insect]," she said.

Doctors used tools to remove the dime-sized brown recluse spider from her ear.

Torres said doctors told her she wasn't bitten by the crawler, but according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the spiders can and do bite.

Although most brown recluse spiders go unnoticed, but their bite can bring chills, fever and discoloring to the infected area hours after the initial bite.

Most of the time, they only result in swelling and redness around the bite area, tough the severity of the wound can depend on the amount of venom injected, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Females typically possess twice the amount of venom as males.

Torres is making sure a spider doesn't climb back into her ears again.

"I went and put some cotton balls in my ears last night. I'm shaking off my clothes, and I don't put my purse on the floor. I'm a little more cautious," she said.