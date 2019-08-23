How the Road to Sobriety Led to A Dream Home with Megan Holiday

BREAKING: Billionaire Philanthropist, Conservative Political Activist David Koch Has Died at 79

Posted 5:58 AM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57AM, August 23, 2019

KROQ 106.7 FM radio personality Megan Holiday was raised in the 909, launched her radio career in the Bay Area, and now has her dream job as the host of the 7-11p. On this episode, Megan shares how the road to sobriety also made her dream of home ownership a reality. Listen as she is joined by special guest Breanna Webb who helped make it all happen.

