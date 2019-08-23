Long Beach Police K-9 Dies After Being Left in Handler’s Patrol Car: Officials

A K-9 with the Long Beach Police Department died after being left in his handler’s department-issued vehicle, authorities said Friday.

The police dog, named Ozzy, and his handler were off-duty when the dog was found dead last week. The officer reported the dog’s death to the Police Department, and an investigation is underway.

According to the Long Beach Post, Ozzy’s handler found him dead in the vehicle at roughly 3:40 p.m. Aug. 14.

“A local veterinarian examined Ozzy, and the preliminary results determined the cause of death to be heat-related,” Long Beach Police spokeswoman Shaunna Dandoy told the Post. “All circumstances surrounding the death, including possible equipment or mechanical failures, are being reviewed.”

