× Machete-Wielding Robber Threatens Security Guard at Boating Docks in Ventura Harbor: Police

A machete-wielding robber was arrested after he threatened a security guard at a boating dock in the Ventura Harbor Friday, the City of Ventura Police Department said.

The security guard approached and confronted the man who was was trying to leave the area carrying docking equipment worth thousands of dollars at about 5 a.m., police said.

The man then took out a machete and swung it at the security guard while advancing towards him, according to the department.

The security guard backed away and the robber fled with the stolen items, authorities said.

Officers responded and searched the area, ultimately finding the man with the docking equipment and a machete in a nearby hotel parking lot, according to Ventura police.

The suspected robber, later identified as Samuel Bingham, was booked into a Ventura County jail on robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Bingham had been convicted three times for possession of drug paraphernalia, once for possession of a controlled substance and once for possession of a concealed dagger, according to Ventura police.