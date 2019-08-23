× Man Fatally Shot at ‘Illegal Gambling Establishment’ in Long Beach: Police

A Long Beach man died Friday after being shot at what police described as an “illegal gambling establishment” along Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach the previous day, authorities said.

Johnny Atkins, 49, died at a hospital following the shooting, which took place about 1 a.m. Thursday, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

Officers were on patrol when they noticed a group of people gathered on the sidewalk, the statement said. They were then told that someone had been shot, and soon encountered Atkins, “who had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower torso.”

Paramedics took Atkins to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside of an illegal gambling establishment located in the 1500 block of West Pacific Coast Highway when he was shot,” according to the police statement. “Evidence of the shooting was located inside of the establishment along with several illegal gambling machines.”

But no details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or a description of the shooter were available. The crowd dispersed when police arrived without providing information, officials said.

“The motive of the shooting is currently unknown and detectives are actively working to gather additional information through the ongoing investigation,” the police statement added.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.