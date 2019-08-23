Maryland Man Ripped Off 12-Year-Old Girl’s Clothes, Molested Her as Wife Was in Labor: Police

Authorities in Maryland have accused a man of molesting a 12-year-old girl while his wife was in labor.

News outlets report 29-year-old Luis Perez-Giron is being held without bond and faces up to 20 years if convicted of third-degree sexual offenses.

Montgomery County police said Perez-Giron molested the girl earlier this year and came to her home again in May while she was alone and his wife was in the hospital.

A charging document says the girl twice locked herself in a bathroom, only to be attacked by Perez-Giron, who ripped off her clothing. It says he was hiding in a closet before attacking her again, and threatened to rape her after she repeatedly fought him off.

Perez-Giron’s lawyer, Esteben Gergely, said his client denies the allegations.