More Riders Are Being Ticketed as Electric Scooters Flood L.A.

As the number of electric scooters across Los Angeles has spiked, so has the number of tickets issued to their riders.

The Los Angeles Police Department wrote 800 tickets to riders on the zippy electric vehicles between January of 2018 and mid-July, and cited them for more than 900 violations, according to city data analyzed by The Times.

The ticketing rate rose sharply this summer as police officers targeted riders on the city’s narrow and sometimes crowded sidewalks, the data show. In June, officers wrote 249 citations, a 1,815% increase compared with the same time last year.

Nearly two-thirds of the violations cited a California law that bans motorized vehicles on sidewalks.

