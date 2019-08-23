Karen Wood joined anchors Lu Parker and Mark Mester on the KTLA 5 News at 11a to discuss the Fabulous Gift Bag to the stars.
MTV VMA’S 2019 Swag Bags
-
Preview of MTV Awards Swag Bag With Backstage Creations Karen Wood
-
Georgia Mother Sought After Hours-Old Newborn Found in Plastic Bag Abandoned in Woods
-
Bodycam Video Captures Dramatic Rescue of Newborn From Plastic Bag in Georgia Woods
-
Holiday Inn Owner to Ditch Mini Shampoos in Effort to Cut Waste
-
Tyson Recalls Almost 12M Pounds of Chicken Strips Because They Might Have Metal
-
-
Mother Arrested, Grandmother Sought After Infant Hospitalized for Meth Ingestion in Lake Arrowhead
-
‘It’s Just a Huge Loss’: After News of San Bernardino Teacher’s Killing, Staffers and Students Return to School
-
Daily Routines to Alleviate Back Pain With Physical Therapist Dr. Karen Joubert
-
CBS, Viacom to Reunite as Media Giants Bulk Up for Streaming
-
Barry Weakens to Tropical Storm, Crawls Ashore in Louisiana
-
-
Dead Newborn Found in Trash Bag in New Mexico May Have Been Injected With Heroin
-
Bones Found in Plastic Bag at New Jersey Cafe Identified as Human: Authorities
-
Airlines Add Bigger Luggage Bins But Don’t Plan to Ease Carry-on Restrictions