MTV VMA’S 2019 Swag Bags

Posted 12:32 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, August 23, 2019

Karen Wood joined anchors Lu Parker and Mark Mester on the KTLA 5 News at 11a to discuss the Fabulous Gift Bag to the stars.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.