Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 101 Freeway in Echo Park

Authorities are investigating a crash on the southbound 101 Freeway that left a pedestrian dead in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The incident was reported about 2:45 a.m. between North Rampart Boulevard and North Alvarado Street, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

An unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed in the incident, the spokesperson confirmed.

There was no word on why the pedestrian was on the freeway.

Officials issued a SigAlert for the closure of three southbound lanes as a result of the crash and investigation.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed two of those lanes had reopened as of 5 a.m.

The entire freeway was expected to be open by 5:30 a.m.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.