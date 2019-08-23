Pregnant Mother of 6 Killed in Hit-and-Run in Harbor Gateway; Driver Sought

Los Angeles police on Friday announced a $50,000 reward as they pleaded for the public’s help in tracking down the hit-and-run down who fatally struck a pregnant mother of a six children in the Harbor Gateway area earlier this month.

Veronica Hernandez, 45, was hit by the car around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 4. She died the following day.

The victim was collecting recyclables from a recycling container on Alondra Boulevard west of Orchard Avenue when a speeding car tried to pass another car on its right and struck her, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The force of the impact sent Hernandez flying into the air, according to LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno. She landed about 30- to 40-feet away.

The vehicle continued eastbound on Alondra without stopping to help the dying woman, Moreno said.

Her devastated children and other relatives mourned the slain woman and called for justice at a Friday morning news conference held by LAPD Friday at the crash site, which is just down the street from the family’s home.

“I love my mom and miss her, and wish I could spend more time with her,” said 8-year-old Elijah Garcia.

His older siblings remembered Hernandez as a a caring mother of six and grandmother of two, who was simply a nice person and always there when they needed her.

They explained their father had been killed 14 years ago, but the assailant was never caught.

“All I want is justice for her, since we never found it for my father, so now we want at least justice for my mother, and my unborn brother or sister,” said Valerie Mancia.

LAPD has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the driver.

Vehicle parts were recovered at the scene, leading investigators to believe the hit-and-run vehicle is a gray, 5 series BMW.

A license plate was not immediately known, and police do not have a description of the driver.

Family members pleaded with that person to turn him or herself.

“I just want justice for my mom,” said daughter Marlene Mancia, breaking down in tears. “And I think she deserves that.”

Tips can be submitted by dialing 1-877-527-3247.